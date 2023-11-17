Dragon's Dogma 2 getting a showcase at the end of this month

HQ

Capcom has just showcased a teaser for a new Dragon's Dogma 2 showcase, which will take place at the end of this month. Specifically, the showcase will be held on the 28th of November, at 1pm PST, or 9pm GMT and 10pm CET.

The showcase will feature 15 minutes of gameplay, new information, and more. It will be hosted by director Hideaki Itsuno and producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi. We're not sure what exactly to expect besides a new look at the game, but there is the chance that we could even see a release date shown.

It has been more than 10 years since the original Dragon's Dogma launched, but the sequel looks like it's certainly going to be improving on many aspects, including making the game world four times the size of the first game.

What are you hoping to see in the Dragon's Dogma 2 showcase?