Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dragon's Dogma 2

Dragon's Dogma 2 getting a showcase at the end of this month

We'll get 15 minutes of new gameplay and information.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Capcom has just showcased a teaser for a new Dragon's Dogma 2 showcase, which will take place at the end of this month. Specifically, the showcase will be held on the 28th of November, at 1pm PST, or 9pm GMT and 10pm CET.

The showcase will feature 15 minutes of gameplay, new information, and more. It will be hosted by director Hideaki Itsuno and producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi. We're not sure what exactly to expect besides a new look at the game, but there is the chance that we could even see a release date shown.

It has been more than 10 years since the original Dragon's Dogma launched, but the sequel looks like it's certainly going to be improving on many aspects, including making the game world four times the size of the first game.

What are you hoping to see in the Dragon's Dogma 2 showcase?

HQ

Related texts



Loading next content