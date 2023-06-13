Dragon's Dogma 2 features new monsters, races, environments and more

HQ

Dragon's Dogma 2 finished up Capcom's Showcase, with producer Hideaki Itsuno giving a presentation on how this game has built on the original.

A new race is being introduced in the form of the Beastren, as confirmed when Itsuno spoke about the characters featured on the cover art. Also, new monsters such as the Medusa we saw in the original trailer will be making their way into the world.

That world is set to be four times as big as the original game map, as well, with plenty more for the player to do within it. As with the first game as well, Pawns are making a return, with the player now having a Main Pawn and two Support Pawns based on other players' characters.

Sadly, there's no release window for Dragon's Dogma 2 yet, but stay tuned as we learn more about the upcoming RPG.