Dragon's Dogma 2 fans think Capcom is teasing an expansion in anniversary artwork

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The 22nd of March, 2024. Doesn't feel like two years ago, considering it basically gave us the Barbenheimer of games, with Dragon's Dogma 2, Princess Peach: Showtime! and Rise of the Ronin all dropping on the same day. It has been two years since those games, and Capcom's fantasy RPG celebrated the occasion with some new artwork.

This might not sound like anything special, but keen-eyed fans have picked apart the artwork for any sign of more content coming to the game, and as per TheGamer, it seems they've found some potential evidence for an expansion. Namely, it seems a new, northern region could be explored in Dragon's Dogma 2, according to a few potential hints in the artwork.

First of all, there's a new character in the art, with their back turned to us. They're wearing some wintery gear, which wouldn't really suit the base game's climate. Moreover, a letter featured in the artwork has been deciphered, and reads: "Sightings of griffins flying in from the northern region of Organ have been confirmed."

This doesn't necessarily confirm anything, and could just be Capcom adding in some flavour to the world of Dragon's Dogma 2. However, with the game having sold 4 million copies, it definitely has an audience. One that would leap back into the world if it got its own Dark Arisen version, just like the first game did.