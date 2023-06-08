Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dragon's Dogma 2

Dragon's Dogma 2, Exoprimal and Ghost Trick will be in the Capcom Showcase

We'll see and learn more about the previously announced games on Monday.

Capcom didn't say anything about what it would show when the company announced its summer showcase earlier this week, but Jonas gave his thoughts about what we'd definitely see and some of his dreams. Now we know for sure three of the obvious ones will be there.

The Japanese company confirms we'll see more of Dragon's Dogma 2, Exoprimal and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective in the Capcom Showcase. That's not all of course, as we're also told there will be "a few other updates", so there's still a tiny hope for the Monster Hunter: World sequel and such.

Dragon's Dogma 2

