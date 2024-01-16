Dragon's Dogma 2 director reveals how he made the game welcoming for newcomers

HQ

Dragon's Dogma 2 looks like one of the most exciting RPGs of 2024, but some may be put off by the fact it is a sequel to a 2012 game. If you've not played the original, it's understandable that you might not think you're ready for the sequel.

Game director Hideaki Itsuno thinks that he's made the game pretty welcoming for newcomers, though, and that's largely down to one simple narrative trick: memory loss. "The game starts off with a main character who has lost their memory," he told GamesRadar. This means that characters "around you explain things to get you up to speed. So even if this is your first time playing Dragon's Dogma, you can safely dive in."

Still, Itsuno thinks it's "useful" for players to have gone through the first game, as they'll be able to pick up things a bit quicker than someone going in with absolutely no knowledge. But, newbies should know they won't be left out in Dragon's Dogma 2.