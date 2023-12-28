Dragon's Dogma 2 director is sorry about the wait

HQ

Good games take a while to make. It's a simple, sometimes irritating fact of life but in recent years we've learned to deal with delays and the knowledge that a game will need around 5 years in the oven at least nowadays.

However, Dragon's Dogma 2's director Hideaki Itsuno apologised that it has taken over a decade for us to get a sequel. Speaking in a recent issue of Play magazine (thanks, GamesRadar), he spoke about his original plans for a sequel, and how it would've come out much sooner.

"I've really wanted to be able to make a sequel right after [the original game] came out, so sorry for making everyone wait so long," he said. "I've been so grateful to see so many fans appreciate the quality of the game and support it for so many years. Having fans support the game - both inside Capcom and out - is definitely something that helped push the project towards realisation."

The team has spent the last ten years or so well, especially when it comes to coming up with silly ideas to implement into the game. "We held multi-day sessions where the team came up with ideas for things that could happen in the game, and the funniest ideas were always the ones people came up with when our work kept us up late at night," Itsuno continued. "When we actually went to implement those ideas, we put aside the question of 'can we really put something this silly in the game?' and put as many of them as possible in it."

Dragon's Dogma 2 releases on the 22nd of March 2024 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.