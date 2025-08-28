Dragon's Dogma 2 director: "I made the game not to be liked by all the people"

HQ

Dragon's Dogma 2 has been quite a polarising game. The Capcom RPG currently holds quite a high critic score of Metacritic, averaging 87/100 across all platforms, while the user score tells a different story at 6.5/10. To say that some love this game and some find it harder to appreciate is perhaps an understatement, something that director Hideaki Itsuno has now commented on in a recent interview with VGC.

Speaking about the game for the first time since leaving Capcom last year, Itsuno explains that the polarising nature is perfectly fine, as he designed the game for a specific audience, not to be loved by all fans.

In full, Itsuno states: "I made the game not like a Nintendo one to be liked by all the people, but for a certain type of audience, so it's normal if some people outside that target audience don't like the game. However, people who enjoyed the game really loved it, appreciated the details and work. I'm very proud of it."

The Japanese creator also went on to express that he left Capcom because he didn't want to continue making Devil May Cry and Dragon's Dogma games, and instead wanted to capitalise on an opportunity to make a new AAA title for developer Lightspeed.