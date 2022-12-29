Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dragon's Dogma 2 Development Going Well, Director Says

The sequel to the acclaimed RPG could have news for us next year.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Director Hideaki Itsuno commented that work on the upcoming RPG was progressing nicely, and that this new title could do even better than before. There's also a hope that news could be coming soon.

Speaking to Famitsu during their usual end-of-year review, Itsuno didn't share too much information, but it seems we'll find out more about Dragon's Dogma 2 soon. The game was officially announced earlier in 2022, causing a lot of hype from fans of the original.

Despite its official announcement coming this year, people knew about Dragon's Dogma 2 for some time following a big leak at Capcom in 2020. With Dragon's Dogma being worked on for some time, then, it seems we might be getting more than just a teaser trailer or cinematic soon.

Thanks, Wccftech

