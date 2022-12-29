Dragon's Dogma 2 Development Going Well, Director Says

HQ

Dragon's Dogma 2 Director Hideaki Itsuno commented that work on the upcoming RPG was progressing nicely, and that this new title could do even better than before. There's also a hope that news could be coming soon.

Speaking to Famitsu during their usual end-of-year review, Itsuno didn't share too much information, but it seems we'll find out more about Dragon's Dogma 2 soon. The game was officially announced earlier in 2022, causing a lot of hype from fans of the original.

Despite its official announcement coming this year, people knew about Dragon's Dogma 2 for some time following a big leak at Capcom in 2020. With Dragon's Dogma being worked on for some time, then, it seems we might be getting more than just a teaser trailer or cinematic soon.

Thanks, Wccftech