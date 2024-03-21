Dragon's Dogma 2 developers are working on PC performance fixes

HQ

Dragon's Dogma 2's review embargo lifted yesterday, and while a lot of reviewers have praised the game as an incredible RPG, there are a few known issues already, mainly to do with performance.

While a PC will certainly give you the best-performing version of Dragon's Dogma 2, depending on your rig you may run into some issues when playing. In a statement to IGN, Capcom has outlined why these issues might happen, and addressed the fact it is working on a fix.

"In Dragon's Dogma 2, a large amount of CPU usage is allocated to each character and dynamically calculates the impact of their physical presence in various environments. In certain situations where numerous characters appear simultaneously, the CPU usage can be very high and may affect the frame rate," said a Capcom representative. "We are aware that in such situations, settings that reduce GPU load may currently have a limited effect; however, we are looking into ways to improve performance in the future."

Dragon's Dogma 2 releases on the 22nd of March for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Which platform will you be playing on?