Dragon's Dogma 2 Dark Arisen brings new story content, dungeons, and plenty of feedback from the base game

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Dragon's Dogma 2 Dark Arisen takes us up to the frozen region of Norgen. We've been aware of this DLC expansion to Capcom's 2024 RPG sequel for some time, but thanks to the latest Capcom Spotlight, we've got plenty of new details about Dark Arisen.

Harsh trials are awaiting us in Norgen, where we'll face woolly, yeti-like creatures, ice-wielding dragons, and more. A new story campaign will give players the chance to explore the region, and delve into the secrets within. We're on the hunt for a Fallen Dragon, as shown in Dark Arisen's key art. On this quest, we'll meet Eir, a mysterious woman in search of the dragon. Aside from the story, there's also plenty of other content included, too. 12 replayable dungeons, unique new weapons and armour with skills attached to them, and a relic expedition system that'll help you find the best gear.

Moreover, some new features have been added to the character creator, and plenty of optimisation and quality-of-life improvements have been included as part of Capcom listening to feedback for the base game. Hopefully, this could give us the definitive Dragon's Dogma 2 experience when it lands on the 9th of October.