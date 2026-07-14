Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen adds around 25 hours of new content for players

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Since Dragon's Dogma 2 first released back in 2024, Capcom has been hard at work developing the expansion Dark Arisen. Featuring a new snowy region in Norgan, repeatable dungeons, and a hack-and-slash combat loop, there's a lot coming in this expansion release, arriving on the 9th of October.

According to the game's producer Naoto Oyama, there's around 25 hours of content in total to explore in Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen. Oyama told Automaton that "the new story takes place in a new region called Norgan. We expect players to spend around 15 to 20 hours completing that scenario. In addition, twelve unique dungeons will be added to the base game. Each dungeon is designed to take roughly 30 minutes to an hour to clear. With twelve of them in total, we believe players will be able to enjoy more than 25 hours of additional content with this expansion."

There are a lot of changes to the core concepts presented in Dragon's Dogma 2's core experience, as well. Game director Kento Kinoshita explained that choices by the developers "which were intended to enhance the game's sense of a 'realistic adventure,' ended up being perceived as inconveniences by players."

Therefore, the release of Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen is being seen almost as a gesture of goodwill as much as it is an expansion jam-packed with new content. Combining fan feedback and a new story and region to explore, Dark Arisen is a way to win back fans who may have been disappointed with the original experience at launch.