Dragon's Dogma 2 cuts out microtransactions and slashes price of base game ahead of Dark Arisen expansion

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While a lot of people loved Dragon's Dogma 2 when it first launched, one of the biggest points of criticism for the game was its microtransactions. Paying for customisation, for fast travel, and for customising pawns felt a bit much for some players, but now, two years and change from launch, Capcom is doing away with all that.

Announced on the game's official social media, in preparation for the release of Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, all of the DLC items listed in the image below will be removed from storefronts. If you've bought them already, you can still use them, but as of the end of the month, they'll be gone for good.

Moreover, the game's Deluxe Edition will be gone, too, and the standard digital version will be getting a permanent discount. This is to make Dark Arisen as affordable for players as possible when it does launch later in the year.