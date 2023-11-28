Dragon's Dogma 2 confirmed to launch in March

Earlier this month, I wrote about PEGI seemingly revealing Dragon's Dogma 2's release date by posting its age-rating too early. Capcom refused to comment back then, but Hideaki Itsuno basically confirmed it a few hours ago. Still, it seemed like we'd have to wait for the showcase that starts in less than two hours to get it black on white...until Valve decided to do something about it.
Dragon's Dogma 2's Steam page has been updated a tad early, revealing that the game will indeed be launching on the 22nd of March. Not only that. It has also published the following PC specifications, making it clear you'll need a pretty beefy one to truly enjoy climbing monsters, flying on them and more in four months:
Minimum
Recommended
Stay tuned for gameplay footage and such later tonight.