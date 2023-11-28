Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dragon's Dogma 2

Dragon's Dogma 2 confirmed to launch in March

And here are the PC specs.

HQ

Earlier this month, I wrote about PEGI seemingly revealing Dragon's Dogma 2's release date by posting its age-rating too early. Capcom refused to comment back then, but Hideaki Itsuno basically confirmed it a few hours ago. Still, it seemed like we'd have to wait for the showcase that starts in less than two hours to get it black on white...until Valve decided to do something about it.

Dragon's Dogma 2's Steam page has been updated a tad early, revealing that the game will indeed be launching on the 22nd of March. Not only that. It has also published the following PC specifications, making it clear you'll need a pretty beefy one to truly enjoy climbing monsters, flying on them and more in four months:

Minimum


  • OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)/Windows 11 (64 bit)

  • Processor: Intel Core i5 10600 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

  • Memory: 16 GB RAM

  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT with 8GB VRAM

  • DirectX: Version 12

Recommended


  • OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)/Windows 11 (64 bit)

  • Processor: Intel Core i7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

  • Memory: 16 GB RAM

  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 / AMD Radeon RX 6700

  • DirectX: Version 12

Stay tuned for gameplay footage and such later tonight.

Dragon's Dogma 2

