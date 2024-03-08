Dragon's Dogma 2 character creator and storage is out now

HQ

While we're all excited to get stuck into the action and world of Dragon's Dogma 2 before release, most of us are going to spend at least an hour going through character creation, making sure your Arisen looks exactly how you want before then sticking a helmet on their head.

Capcom has been gracious enough to let you get that process out of the way ahead of launch. As announced yesterday, you'll be able to download the Dragon's Dogma 2 character creator and storage from now to create your Arisen and a few Pawns, too.

They'll all be available when the game launches on the 22nd of March. This wasn't exactly the demo most people were hoping for, but it will let you get a head start on one of the most tedious parts of a new RPG.