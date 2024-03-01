Dragonkin: The Banished offers co-op and hack 'n' slash

The French publisher Nacon had a showcase of their own late Thursday and one of the things they announced was Dragonkin: The Banished, which also got a first trailer. The official description says we have to "wander a world where powerful dragons have ravaged the land and caused evil creatures to appear", playing as one of four classes; Barbarian, Witch, Knight and Archer.

It is being developed by Eko Software (Warhammer: Chaosbane) and offers hack 'n' slash co-op for up to four gamers, and judging from the video, it seems very inspired by Diablo IV. We'll have to wait until next year though before we find out if that is a fair comparison as a 2025 premiere has been confirmed for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.