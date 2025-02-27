Dragonite the postman short film arrives to celebrate Pokémon Day 2025

HQ

The tradition has been clear for a few years now, February 27th has become Pokémon Day. With the number of fans the pocket monsters attract, if your birthday falls on this day, you'll know someone who will remember the critters better than you do yourselves.

The short film released today was produced by animation studio CoMix Wave Films, which may not ring a bell, but if I tell you Your Name and Makoto Shinkai, it might just make you click. This studio has produced all the films by the famous Japanese director and writer, as we have already mentioned Your Name, The Time With You, The Garden of Words, or the most recent one, Suzume.

The story of the short film follows Hana, a girl who wants to become a delivery girl like Dragonite. One day a mysterious letter arrives and, with her Fuecoco, she begins to search for the sender. At that moment, she meets Rio, a boy who reveals that the letter was to celebrate the birthday of his father, who works far away in Kanto.

Director Taku Kimura, in a recent interview, said: "It's the 29th anniversary of the franchise, we wanted to include Pokémon from all generations. The story goes through all the regions, starting in Paldea." On the other hand, scriptwriter Kentaro Nana highlighted the scene of the legendary Pokémon Kyogre. "Visually, it generates great impact and emotion. Kimura did a fantastic direction, I hope the audience will enjoy it."

The team for the short film "Dragonite and the Special Delivery" features big names in the anime industry, who have worked on anime such as Violet Evergarden and Frieren: Beyond Journey's End. Below is a list of the main names.



Director and storyboard: Taku Kimura (Studio Lemon)



Script and composition: Kentaro Nana



Character design (original concept): Asuka Dokai



Character design and animation direction: Maho Aoki



Art direction: Tasuku Watanabe



Music: Evan Call



Animation production: CoMix Wave Films



You can enjoy the short film here, although it is only in Japanese, Korean or Chinese, there are automatically generated English subtitles.