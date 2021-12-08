Dragonite is arriving within Pokémon Unite's Christmas event

HQ

Pokémon Unite's next major in-game event will see the arrival of a beloved Gen 1 creature. The free-to-play game's Christmas event is set to kick off on December 15 and it welcomes Dragonite as a playable character.

Additionally, the update includes a boatload of festive-themed cosmetics. The update's trailer (which can be watched above) showcases a Santa Claus outfit for Pikachu, a chef costume for Snorlax, and a hilarious new look for Crustle that makes it resemble a strawberry shortcake. There are also Christmas stickers that players can unlock and all-new trainer outfits.

The battle area has also seen a makeover to reflect the frostier period. Patch of ice are now present in the centre, and the ice cream Pokémon Vanillite can be seen at the respawn points.