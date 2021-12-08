Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Pokémon Unite

Dragonite is arriving within Pokémon Unite's Christmas event

Get ready for a boatload of festive-themed cosmetics.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ
HQ

Pokémon Unite's next major in-game event will see the arrival of a beloved Gen 1 creature. The free-to-play game's Christmas event is set to kick off on December 15 and it welcomes Dragonite as a playable character.

Additionally, the update includes a boatload of festive-themed cosmetics. The update's trailer (which can be watched above) showcases a Santa Claus outfit for Pikachu, a chef costume for Snorlax, and a hilarious new look for Crustle that makes it resemble a strawberry shortcake. There are also Christmas stickers that players can unlock and all-new trainer outfits.

The battle area has also seen a makeover to reflect the frostier period. Patch of ice are now present in the centre, and the ice cream Pokémon Vanillite can be seen at the respawn points.

Related texts

0
Pokémon UniteScore

Pokémon Unite
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

The latest Pokémon spin-off has some pretty Gastly microtransactions.



Loading next content