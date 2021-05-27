Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
news
Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate

Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate announced

The combat system will be overhauled to suit the game's focus on player freedom and choices.

Everyone knew Square Enix would have some exciting announcement in Dragon Quest's 35th anniversary stream, and the most obvious title showed up...even if it was with fewer details than many had hoped.

Because Yuji Horii had already confirmed a twelfth mainline Dragon Quest game was on the way in his New Year's message last year, so I'm guessing some of you are disappointed that the most noteworthy update we got tonight was a teaser trailer confirming that it's called Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate.

Horii-san did also say that player freedom will be an important part of the game, and that the choices we make can have big consequences. Furthermore, we're also told that a new combat system will be introduced, but only time will tell how it'll work as Square Enix didn't even share a launch window or platforms.

