Dragon Quest XI S returns to the Nintendo eShop with a permanent price cut

HQ

For many, the wait for Dragon Quest XII is getting hard to bear, but for many others it's a precious time to get stuck into the best of the series' previous instalments. Especially the more recent ones, such as Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake and the so far last numbered main game, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age. The latter had baffled fans by disappearing from the eShop in early February without warning, but now it has returned, to the relief of many, and with a surprise for potential buyers: a permanent discount on the official price.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition will now cost £34.99/€39.99, as announced on social media by the game's official account. A great opportunity to get your hands on this classic. While this discount is reflected in the Nintendo eShop, it's likely you'll find the game even more discounted in the physical market on other platforms, such as PS4. Wherever you are, give Dragon Quest XI, a superb JRPG, a chance.