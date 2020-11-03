Dragon Quest XI S Definitive Edition's demo is out today

You're watching Advertisements

Set for a release on 4 December 2020, Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition (can't get any longer than this) is an enhanced version of the well-received RPG from Square Enix that first released in 2018. Now, the Japanese publisher/developer has released the demo version for the revamped game, which you can download today on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (Steam, Microsoft Store, and Epic Games Store).

In this demo that offers up to 10 hours of the opening of the game, you can find the new features and quality of life improvements from the Definitive Edition, such as "the ability to speed up battles, Japanese and English audio, a symphonic soundtrack and a photo mode". These only "scratch the surface" of the full features when the full game releases, that will have "new character stories, an improved crafting system, and the option to play the game in 2D like a classic Dragon Quest game".

Furthermore, progress made in the game will be carried on to the full game should you choose to buy it later on. Players who complete the main scenario of the demo will get three "Seed of Skill", which give players an extra skill point. They can be consumed either in the demo or when you continue your journey in the full game.

Check out the demo trailer above and some new screens below.