Square Enix kicked off the Xbox Games Showcase pre-show hosted by The Game Awards' Geoff Keighley with a bang that's bound to make JRPG fans excited. The beloved Dragon Quest series makes its debut on Xbox platforms this year as Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition releases on Xbox platforms and Xbox Game Pass on December 4 of this year.

Get ready for new scenarios and more and until then, take a look at the brand-new trailer above.