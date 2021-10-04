Dragon Quest X: Offline release date has been announced

Developer Square Enix earlier confirmed that the offline version of Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes will be released on February 26, 2022 in Japan. This RPG is expected to arrive on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. For those who purchase the PS4 version, the game can be upgraded to the PS5 version for free.

Other than that, according to Gematsu, a large-scale DLC titled "Dragon Quest X: The Sleeping Hero and the Guiding Ally Offline", which is said to have around "the same size story" of the main game, will launch in spring 2022 with the price set at 4,440 yen (approximately £30).

As for the main game, Square Enix has 3 different versions prepared: the Standard Edition (8,580 yen), Deluxe Edition (12,980 yen), and Ultimate Deluxe Edition (15,730 yen).

So far, no information about localisations has been shared, but we will of course keep an eye and let you know once we hear anything.