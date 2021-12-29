Cookies

Dragon Quest X Offline

Dragon Quest X Offline has been delayed to spring 2022

It will no longer be landing in February.

HQ

In our report regarding the delay of FFXVI we mentioned that almost every studio has been more or less affected by Covid-19 in 2021 when it comes to game development, including Square Enix. Now, another title under SE has bad news.

It's been announced that Dragon Quest X Offline has been pushed back to summer instead of the originally planned February 26, 2022. Other than that, the the large-scale DLC of Dragon Quest X, "The Sleeping Hero and the Guiding Ally Offline", has also been rescheduled from summer 2022 to fall 2022.

Dragon Quest X Offline is expected to land on PS4, PS5, Switch, and PC via Steam.

Dragon Quest X Offline

