Dragon Quest X Offline has been delayed to spring 2022

In our report regarding the delay of FFXVI we mentioned that almost every studio has been more or less affected by Covid-19 in 2021 when it comes to game development, including Square Enix. Now, another title under SE has bad news.

It's been announced that Dragon Quest X Offline has been pushed back to summer instead of the originally planned February 26, 2022. Other than that, the the large-scale DLC of Dragon Quest X, "The Sleeping Hero and the Guiding Ally Offline", has also been rescheduled from summer 2022 to fall 2022.

Dragon Quest X Offline is expected to land on PS4, PS5, Switch, and PC via Steam.