Dragon Quest X is getting an AI character powered by Google Gemini

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The use of AI in gaming continues to be a hotly debated topic. Most people probably realize that it's here to stay, but believe it should be used in ways that actually add value and improve efficiency, rather than taking over to the point where the finished products lack that human touch and come across as generic AI slop.

However, the Japanese financial newspaper Nikkei now reports that Square Enix is preparing to implement Google's generative AI, Gemini, in the online role-playing game Dragon Quest X Online, where it will take the form of a "Chatty Slimey" controlled by AI. Nikkei writes (translated using Google Translate):

"Gemini will appear as an interactive character capable of conversing with players. It will automatically generate responses to players by recognizing voice, text input, and the game screen."

The idea is that this Slimey will be able to assist you in various ways, but only with matters related to Dragon Quest X, and there will be limits to what you can talk about:

"In addition to participating in conversation-style interactions, Slimey also offers advice to help players progress through the game.

The game does not respond to information or questions about the real world outside. Conversations with anyone other than your own friend will not be recorded or made public. AI controls have been implemented to prevent inappropriate responses. We are currently recruiting participants for the beta test (test version) until the 30th."

Takashi Anzai, who is in charge of the development and operation of Dragon Quest X, says it will be like playing with others as you did as a child and believes it will benefit newcomers:

"Just like when you played with your friends as a child, it becomes your own personal companion. New players won't feel alone."

What do you think of this concept?