Dragon Quest VII Reimagined shown in new trailer

HQ

Next year, it's time to return to the fantastic world of Dragon Quest as the seventh game in the series gets a proper remake. Dragon Quest VII Reimagined is not only a visually updated version of the role-playing game, but the story has been reworked, the battles have become more accessible and faster, and we can also experience a whole new ending depending on the choices you make during the adventure.

During tonight's Sony event, we were treated to a brand new trailer for Hero, Kiefer, Maribel, Ruff, Aishe, and Sir Mervyn's epic adventure, which you can watch below. The game is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Switch, Switch 2, and Xbox Series S/X.