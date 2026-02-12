Dragon Quest VII Reimagined sells nearly half a million units in Japan in its first week

HQ

Dragon Quest is a beloved game series in Japan. With the release of Dragon Quest VII Reimagined last week, it was expected to be a hit in the Land of the Rising Sun, and so it has been. Almost half a million copies were sold during its first week on the Japanese market. Specifically, 456,552 units were sold, broken down as follows:



Switch - 177,653



Switch 2 - 160,101



PS5 - 118,798



Although it has sold very well on these three platforms (the poor Xbox version has been completely ignored by the Japanese public), it is clear that Nintendo platforms are the preferred choice of the Japanese. Not even the infamous Game Key Cards have been able to prevent the Nintendo Switch 2 version from selling almost as much as the Switch version and outselling the PS5 version by almost 50,000 copies.

You may not be in Japan right now, but if you have the game, you might want to check out our guide.

