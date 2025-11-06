Dragon Quest VII Reimagined offers a brand new ending to the adventure

HQ

If you haven't yet discovered the wonderful Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, we think you should give it a try right away, and then play the even better Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (yes, the third one first, then the remake of the first and second).

If you've already played through these, you're probably hungry for more Dragon Quest, and luckily, there's one on its way. In addition to HD-2D editions of the oldest titles, Square Enix is also working on a remake of Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past (originally released for PlayStation in 2000 and remade for Nintendo 3DS in 2013, so this is yet another remake for more powerful formats).

The remake is called Dragon Quest VII Reimagined, and in an interview with Game Informer, producer Takeshi Ichikawa reveals a big surprise:

"[Reimagined] follows the narrative of the original story, but depending on some of the [...] player choices, players will get to see a new conclusion that's never been seen before in previous iterations."

In essence, this implies that your adventure may conclude in a manner that did not exist previously, which is a reason for long-time fans to play through the adventure again. This appears to be part of the intention, as he also states:

"Even players who have played previous versions of Dragon Quest VII will still get to have this fresh narrative experience with Reimagined."

Exciting, of course, and we're really looking forward to sinking our teeth into Dragon Quest VII Reimagined - which will be released on February 5. It will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, Switch, Switch 2, and Xbox Series S/X.