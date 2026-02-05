Dragon Quest VII Reimagined: How to transfer demo data to the full game and how to get Maribel's Sunlight Dress

HQ

As is often the case with Square Enix and JRPGs in general, the Dragon Quest VII Reimagined demo offers several hours of gameplay so that veterans can check out the differences and newbies can familiarise themselves with its beautiful world (and, incidentally, with a clear promotional objective). You can play the demo for more than five hours from the start of the game, which includes the entire introduction in Pilchard Bay, the first adventures with Kiefer in Estard Castle, and the first escape with Maribel to the Tebras Forest, then Ballymolloy to obtain the first red and green fragments of the game.

From here, or even if you've stopped a little earlier, if you get the full game of Dragon Quest VII Reimagined, you'll be wondering what you have to do to continue your game on the console, and if this means any extras.

The basic answer is that you don't have to do anything special, but you do need to be aware of how it works, in case you have any problems. And yes, you get a nice reward for playing the demo.

First of all, remember that this process is only valid on the same hardware platform (PC or console), as Square Enix has not implemented an overarching system that allows users to register and transfer. If the game detects a saved game from the demo, you will see this message as soon as you open it:

This is an ad:

"Dragon Quest VII Reimagined save data has been created!"

Next, on the adventure log screen, instead of creating a new one, choose "continue from demo log". The message will literally insist: "A demo adventure log has been detected. Select Continue from demo log to continue playing from the same point in the full game."

Now let's see how to get the reward. As you will most likely appear in front of a priest (in a church or similar), the game will prompt you: "Go to 'Collect Special Rewards' to get your gift. Would you like to go now?" Here you can directly access the menu to find the Day Off Dress (1) for Maribel as a gift and a thank you message from the team. And how can I change the appearance? Characters who have multiple outfits (note that this has nothing to do with their armour and other equipment, it is only aesthetic) can change their looks by pressing the right stick in the "Group" menu, but naturally this is only possible with those who have an extended wardrobe.

Maribel looks so pretty! Finally, you will also see your new item in the status/group menu, on the 'System' screen, under 'Receive Special Rewards', listed as 'Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Demo Rewards'. We have a feeling that other extra content will appear here via DLC!

This is an ad: