Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai - A Hero's Bonds

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai - A Hero's Bonds will land on iOS and Android in 2021

Android users are now able to pre-register.

Square Enix and DeNA have announced Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai - A Hero's Bonds will land on App Store and Google Play in 2021. Based on the anime series Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, a spin-off from the popular action/RPG franchise, the new game is a team action RPG title for mobile devices that will include dynamic battles and options for in-depth character development.

You can already pre-register for the Android version over here. In addition, there's also a closed beta planned on Android devices in Australia, Canada, UK, France, Japan, New Zealand and Singapore, allowing players from these regions to try game's select content, in English and Japanese, before launch.

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai - A Hero's Bonds

