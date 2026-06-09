Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World will launch in December

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There has become a bit of a trend in seeing video games avoiding launching in November at all costs and also even largely evading a December launch plan, likely due to the presence of Grand Theft Auto VI in mid-November. But the folks over at Bandai Namco and Square Enix are up for the challenge...

During the Nintendo Direct, the two Japanese companies revealed Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World will officially be debuting on December 3, with plans for the game to even get a Nintendo Switch 2 edition too.

This has been confirmed in a new trailer for the game, which you can see in full below and which documents the monster-taming and then battling gameplay, with the promise of "hundreds" of monsters to discover too.

Will you be playing Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World this December?