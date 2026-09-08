Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World Preview: Gotta tame them all!

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Credit to the Dragon Quest series, despite being 40 years in the making, it does frequently look to explore unique premises and ideas. While many will know Dragon Quest best for its role as a key JRPG, the franchise also has quirkier options in the form of the Minecraft-like Builders spinoffs and even the creature-catching Monsters. It's the latter idea we're focussing on today, as this December Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World will be making its arrival on PC and consoles, and we've already had the opportunity to put the game through the ringer.

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As Dragon Quest is celebrating its 40th anniversary, I probably don't need to point out what to expect from this series at this point. I bring that up as there are key hallmarks and design philosophies in place in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World that stand out and will feel familiar. The art direction is still thoroughly Akira Toriyama-coded, with creature and character designs reflecting the more rounded and charming modern Dragon Quest visual direction. The gameplay is split into dialogue-led story and exploration in the overworld matched up with turn-based strategic combat when battles break out. And then there's the Monsters-specific elements, where players are given the tools to 'tame' and 'collect' creatures to use in battles under their command. The point is, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World isn't going beyond the Dragon Quest script, but that's fine as this series continues to be so charismatic and pleasant we wouldn't have it any other way.

Looking at the story, you play as Bianca and Nera, two young protagonists who wake up in the Dragon Quest Monsters realm and soon find themselves wrapped up in a grand adventure where the very fate of the world is at stake. It's traditional Dragon Quest in this sense, with unexpected heroes expected to go above and beyond and blossom into larger than life characters. At the start of the adventure, you get to choose who you want to begin with, as the two characters operate with slightly different styles where one is perhaps better with a certain element and another is more skilled with others. You also get your first partner monster depending on who you pick and how you answer a few questions, so unlike Pokémon where the option is given out of three pre-selected creatures, here the option is more unique to you. Once you have your partner monster, you are let loose into the wider world, directed towards an enormous withered tree in the distance to 'get your orders' from the reigning monarch, if you will, and to set the precedent of what's to come.

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I only had a limited amount of time with Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World, so I'll move past the narrative element of the game for the time being to instead focus on the gameplay. The majority of combat is Pokémon-like, in that you send a team of creatures into action against other creatures from the Dragon Quest series. You direct your monsters by telling them how and who to attack, or perhaps to block an incoming hit, and then the action plays out in one swift swoop where allies and enemies attack one after the other. It's familiar turn-based drama, except with the Dragon Quest trimmings of hidden health bars and such, meaning you attack round-by-round until your team is victorious or defeated.

The main additional caveat is if you want to 'catch' a monster and add it to your collection, you can't defeat and eliminate it. Rather, you need to soften the creature up, remove its allies from the equation, ensure your team is in fighting shape, and then attempt to befriend the creature by effectively dominating it. This is more successful the more the odds are against a creature, and you'll want to pump these up, as a failed 'catch' will enrage the beast and make it uncatchable. Should you succeed, you can either add it to your party (which spans a couple of teams of creatures) or send it to your collection to be used later for monster synthesising.

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And this brings me to monster synthesising, which is mainly what sets Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World apart from other creature-catching options on the market. Instead of filling 'boxes' with monsters you don't intend to actually use, you can combine these creatures to create new options. Essentially, you take two random monsters, splice them together, and the result will be a creature with element typing and base levels based on the 'reactants'. It's an interesting idea and one that will enable players to put to good use a collection that otherwise gathers dust.

It's also worth noting Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World has beasts of multiple sizes, with your team able to support several 'small' creatures but only one 'large' monster. The larger creatures are more resilient, harder-hitting, tougher to tame, but they are equally all of those things in battle when fighting for you, so securing a large monster as soon as possible goes a long way.

The body of Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World is its creature-taming and synthesis systems, and while these are fun with enough depth to keep you entertained, it's worth remembering there is still a broad JRPG story at the centre of this experience. It may be a Monsters 'spinoff' but it's still Dragon Quest, and if there's one thing Square Enix has proven it knows how to make over the past 40 years, it's without question Dragon Quest titles. Long story short, prepare for a complex and broad adventure overflowing with charisma and colour, designed with an effective and timeless art style, and yet with a few more player-specific features and systems to enable you to put more of your own stamp on the experience. Like Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined earlier this year, it sure seems as though Square Enix has another Dragon Quest winner on its hands.