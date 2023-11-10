Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince calls veterans and new players to its adventure

Become the ultimate monster tamer in the land of Nadiria from 1 December.

The Dragon Quest franchise has long since grown its branches, moving away from the main series with all sorts of spin-offs that touched (more or less directly) on different genres to the JPRG. While we have the city builders in Dragon Quest Builders, there's also the musou combat with Dragon Quest Heroes and the recent action role-playing title Dragon Quest Treasures. But as well as fighting monsters, Square Enix's franchise also wants to master its Akira Toriyama-drawn creatures like a fantastic Pokémon, and Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince was born out of that idea.

This story, which according to its creators is designed to satisfy both Dragon Quest veterans and newcomers to the series, this time follows a hero who due to a curse cannot harm any monster that attacks him, and because of this his strategy to advance his journey through the land of Nadiria is to gather an army of monsters to fight on his behalf. And your abilities include not only taming creatures, but strengthening them, breeding them, and even combining them to create more powerful ones. Once you have a team to match, you can battle against other tamers in the coliseum arenas to prove who's the best.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is coming to Nintendo Switch on 1 December, and you can watch the game's teaser trailer below.

