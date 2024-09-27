Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake shows off classic J-RPG action in a new video

HQ

One of the many games on display at the ongoing Tokyo Game Show is Square Enix's Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake. As the name so clearly suggests, this is a remake of Dragon Quest III, which was originally released for the NES in 1988.

It is a classic and in every way traditional Japanese role-playing game about a young man who is given the responsibility of the world on his gentle shoulders, whereupon he must then travel around the world, acquire lots of companions, level up, find loot and defeat terrible bosses.

Coinciding with the giant Japanese gaming expo, a video was shown during the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024 Broadcast where Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake producer Masaaki Hayasaka got the chance to talk about his adventure, mixed with a lot of gameplay. If you like Japanese role-playing games, you should of course not miss this and you'll find the video below.

On November 14, this retro jewel of an adventure will be released for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.