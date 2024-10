HQ

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake may be a remake of a game released in 1988, but that does not prevent it from having a very extensive and varied game world and a deep gameplay with many possibilities.

Of course, Squiare enix wants to show it off and therefore they have now released a hefty Gameplay Overview Trailer where gameplay is in focus. Take a look below for almost six minutes to get a solid presentation of the gameplay premises ahead of the premiere next month.