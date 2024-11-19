Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake producer would like to do something similar with Final Fantasy VI

HQ

As we have been reporting this week, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake has enjoyed an incredible launch, continuing the success of Square Enix's HD-2D concept previously seen in games like Live A Live and Octopath Traveler II.

And apparently we can probably expect more of that in the future. Inverse has interviewed Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake producer Masaaki Hayasaka, and he tells us what other games he would like to give this treatment to:

"It's not that we have concrete plans for this, but personally I would have to say Final Fantasy VI. Octopath Traveler-the first HD-2D title-was developed while referencing FFVI, as it had the highest quality pixel art. I would love to see how the game we referenced would look with the HD-2D art style.

"Because this art style itself was created while referencing such titles, it's highly compatible with games originally made using pixel art. This compatibility is probably why people feel this style is a match made in heaven with these types of remakes".

We're guessing we're not the only ones drooling at the thought of Final Fantasy VI, complete with HD-2D graphics, right? Which game would you like to see receive the HD-2D treatment?