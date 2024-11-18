Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is the biggest Square Enix launch ever on Steam

HQ

As we have been happy to write several times this year, it has been a fantastic year for Japanese role-playing games. The last major project to be released in 2024 is likely to be last week's launch of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake.

The day after its premiere, we reported that the game was a smash hit on Steam with over 34,000 concurrent players, beating other greats like Persona 4 Golden (29,984) and Final Fantasy XVI (27,508) - and only marginally less than Persona 5 Royal (35,474).

But over the weekend, things continued to heat up, and the record has now been trimmed considerably. According to SteamDB, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake has now climbed to 45,357 concurrent players over the opening weekend, making it Square Enix's biggest opening ever, and hot on the heels of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (46,161).

Very impressive of course, and we can imagine that after 2024, many Japanese developers will have started developing new games in the genre, as it is now definitely proven that there is a huge market for this.