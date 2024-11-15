Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is the best release on Steam using Square Enix's technology

HQ

It seems that people were eager to return to the classic JRPG roots. Dragon Quest HD-2D Remake debuted yesterday afternoon on consoles and PC, and we now have proof that it has become the biggest release of an HD-2D title (Square Enix's proprietary technology used in this remake) to date, surpassing even original releases created directly with it.

At the time of writing, and less than 24 hours after its release on Steam, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake already has a peak player count of 22,367 (and rising), according to SteamDB. To put that in perspective, Octopath Traveler II, the game that previously boasted the highest peak player count on PC using the technology, failed to pass 17,000 concurrent players in its first year. That's also almost ten times more than the peak of Triangle Strategy, which until now was in second place with a discreet 2,600 concurrent players on Steam.

What is certain is that the HD-2D of this new version of Dragon Quest III looks more advanced and beautiful than ever, and that has probably influenced players to jump into the first (chronologically speaking) Dragon Quest game. Next year Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remakes will follow, both of which are considered sequels in the story and together make up the Erdrick Trilogy.

Will this be a new boom for the Dragon Quest franchise, after years of silence?