English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake has sold over two million copies in just three weeks

It actually ran out of physical copies in Japan so it likely could have hit this milestone faster with more games on the shelves.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We've already established several times that 2024 could be the best year ever for Japanese role-playing games, combining quality with quantity, complete with brand new games, sequels and spectacular remakes.

It is in the latter category that we find Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, which was one of the last major premieres of the year among Japanese role-playing games. In the West, the Dragon Quest games are not that well known, but in Japan it is bigger than Final Fantasy, and part three is usually hailed as one of the best in the series.

The Japanese popularity, combined with the fact that the remake apparently went down well in the West as well, meant that the game sold a million copies fairly quickly, which is pretty impressive for what is basically a title from 1988 and recreated with a distinctly retro feel.

Since then, it has kept on chugging along, and now Square Enix announces via Threads that after only three weeks on the market, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake has already reached two million copies sold. And then we still have the holiday season ahead of us, which means we probably won't have to wait too long before it reaches more significant milestones.

We think this is well deserved and if you want to know more about Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, we recommend our review.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

Related texts

0
Dragon Quest III HD-2D RemakeScore

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
REVIEW. Written by Alberto Garrido

36 years after its original release, the epic origin of the JRPG returns, enhanced, to offer a new starting point for a new generation of gamers.



Loading next content