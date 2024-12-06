Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake has sold over two million copies in just three weeks

HQ

We've already established several times that 2024 could be the best year ever for Japanese role-playing games, combining quality with quantity, complete with brand new games, sequels and spectacular remakes.

It is in the latter category that we find Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, which was one of the last major premieres of the year among Japanese role-playing games. In the West, the Dragon Quest games are not that well known, but in Japan it is bigger than Final Fantasy, and part three is usually hailed as one of the best in the series.

The Japanese popularity, combined with the fact that the remake apparently went down well in the West as well, meant that the game sold a million copies fairly quickly, which is pretty impressive for what is basically a title from 1988 and recreated with a distinctly retro feel.

Since then, it has kept on chugging along, and now Square Enix announces via Threads that after only three weeks on the market, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake has already reached two million copies sold. And then we still have the holiday season ahead of us, which means we probably won't have to wait too long before it reaches more significant milestones.

We think this is well deserved and if you want to know more about Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, we recommend our review.