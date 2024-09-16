Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake has gone gold

HQ

Square Enix has announced on X that Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is complete, ahead of its release on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC on November 14.

In the post, Dragon Quest veteran Yuji Horii and Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake producer Masaaki Hayasaka look very pleased with the completion of the remake.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake was announced more than three years ago and for a long period of time it has been quiet, until June this year when the game resurfaced and got a release date of November 14.

Dragon Quest III has previously been released in many versions for many different platforms, but the original from 1988 never made it to Europe. Since the release of the first game in the Dragon Quest series 38 years ago, back in 1986, sales of Dragon Quest games have reached 82 million copies according to Square Enix.