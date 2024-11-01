Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake gets an early launch trailer

HQ

Normally, a launch trailer for a game is released in conjunction with the release, or at most a few days before. Square Enix has, however, chosen to send out its launch trailer for the upcoming Japanese role-playing game Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake two weeks ahead of its premiere date.

As the name suggests, this is a re-release of the 1988 NES game Dragon Age III, which has now been spruced up in a way that reminds us of Octopath Traveler and Live A Live, among others. The launch trailer is two and a half minutes long, and does a good job of both presenting the basics of the story, but also showing off lots of gameplay and different environments.

Check out the video below, November 14th is the premiere date for Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake on PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.