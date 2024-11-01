English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake gets an early launch trailer

We're still two weeks off, but here it is.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Normally, a launch trailer for a game is released in conjunction with the release, or at most a few days before. Square Enix has, however, chosen to send out its launch trailer for the upcoming Japanese role-playing game Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake two weeks ahead of its premiere date.

As the name suggests, this is a re-release of the 1988 NES game Dragon Age III, which has now been spruced up in a way that reminds us of Octopath Traveler and Live A Live, among others. The launch trailer is two and a half minutes long, and does a good job of both presenting the basics of the story, but also showing off lots of gameplay and different environments.

Check out the video below, November 14th is the premiere date for Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake on PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.

HQ
Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

Related texts



Loading next content