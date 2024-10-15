Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake gets a handy overview trailer

HQ

After what has probably been the best year ever for Japanese role-playing games, you'd think the fun would be over after the release of Metaphor: ReFantazio - but no. There are still highly interesting games waiting for us in this extremely time-consuming genre, which will make our already huge backlog even bigger.

One of the most interesting upcoming projects is Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, the name of which gives it away very well. The original was released in 1988 for the NES, but now it comes in a heavily updated version with several gameplay improvements, but still built with two-dimensional graphics.

This allows us to relive the adventure (or experience the classic for the first time ever) as we might remember it through rose-tinted nostalgia glasses, rather than how it actually was.

The adventure looks super cozy, and we now get to see this in a gameplay-packed Overview Trailer (Switch version) that shows everything Square Enix thinks we should know before the premiere on November 14 for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.