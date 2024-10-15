English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake gets a handy overview trailer

This is definitely something fans of classic Japanese role-playing games will appreciate enormously.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

After what has probably been the best year ever for Japanese role-playing games, you'd think the fun would be over after the release of Metaphor: ReFantazio - but no. There are still highly interesting games waiting for us in this extremely time-consuming genre, which will make our already huge backlog even bigger.

One of the most interesting upcoming projects is Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, the name of which gives it away very well. The original was released in 1988 for the NES, but now it comes in a heavily updated version with several gameplay improvements, but still built with two-dimensional graphics.

This allows us to relive the adventure (or experience the classic for the first time ever) as we might remember it through rose-tinted nostalgia glasses, rather than how it actually was.

The adventure looks super cozy, and we now get to see this in a gameplay-packed Overview Trailer (Switch version) that shows everything Square Enix thinks we should know before the premiere on November 14 for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.

HQ
Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

Related texts



Loading next content