Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake compared to the original in side-by-side

Dragon Quest III was originally released in 1988, and there's no doubt that a lot has happened in the graphics department since then. While the upcoming Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake isn't meant to set any new bar for in-game graphics, it is a mammoth upgrade and in a series of tweets Square Enix has now compared the original side-by-side with the updated version.

You can check out a selection of the posts below and you can find even more on the official X account. November 14th is the release date for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.







