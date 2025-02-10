Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake cleans up Square Enix's books in latest quarterly report

HQ

It was clear that gamers were hungry for Dragon Quest at the launch of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake last November, but the new version of the adventure with revamped graphics is a visual and artistic delight, as well as a rock-solid old-school JRPG.

So it's not surprising that it sold well, but the results have surprised even Square Enix itself, which acknowledges in its latest quarterly report that operating profit on its HD games (i.e. AAA titles that are released on PC and consoles and not mobile), has increased due to the game's strong sales.

Last December, just three weeks after its release, Square Enix already confirmed that Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake had surpassed two million copies sold, and was the strongest launch in Japan in all of 2024. This year we will have the Dragon Quest I&II HD-2D Collection that completes the Erdrick Trilogy, so we expect the publisher to repeat the previous success as they continue to "work hard" on the twelfth main game in the series.