Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake becomes Square Enix's fiscal year-end lifeline

Square Enix has yet to fully entrench its changing business structure. The fiscal year that ended in March wasn't a particularly good one, as there were far fewer stellar releases (as there were in FY2024, with Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth), and even big promises were soon cut short in failures, as with Life is Strange: Double Exposure, according to Famitsu.

However, while not entirely good, Square Enix's operating profits are in positive territory. The reason? The late 2024 release of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, which is reported to have sold over two million copies. A figure far higher than the board expected, and which has led to a 24.6% increase in year-on-year operating profit, from 32,558 million yen in FY24 to 40,580 million yen in the recent FY25 balance sheet.

It's certainly interesting data and a great compass for imagining what the company's main investment focuses will be in the future, especially any HD-2D remakes that might come along (besides the already confirmed Dragon Quest I&II HD-2D Remake.... Maybe Chrono Trigger?) or the twelfth major instalment of the franchise.

We also learned today that development of mobile title Kingdom Hearts Missing Link was cancelled, so focusing on the fourth instalment also sounds like a likely medium-term strategy.

You can check out Square Enix's earnings report at this link, although the document is in Japanese.