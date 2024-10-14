Dragon Quest III 2D-HD shows off new gameplay on PlayStation 5

HQ

If you're a JRPG lover, it probably only takes a second of listening to the Dragon Quest Overworld theme without context to identify it. The franchise remains a monumental juggernaut in Japan, and while it still has many hearts to conquer in the West, this coming November 14th it has a golden opportunity to do so. Dragon Quest III 2D-HD, chronologically speaking the first game in the franchise, is coming to PC and consoles.

We already gave you our first, rather positive impressions of this reimagining of the classic a few months ago, but now you can make your own opinion too thanks to the 7 minutes of exclusive gameplay Sony has released to promote the PS5 version. Needless to say, it looks a lot better now than it did a few months ago, and we can't wait to jump back into its e'pica adventure very soon.