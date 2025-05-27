Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake is a key card on Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake releases later this year, and will be making use of the new game key card feature with its Nintendo Switch 2 version.

That comes from Wario64 on Bluesky, who confirms that the upcoming RPG remake will be 17GB in size, and will be a game key card. Interestingly, the original Nintendo Switch version of the remake will have the full game included in the cartridge.

Game key cards remain somewhat of a point of controversy for Nintendo Switch 2 fans. Some like the way they work, essentially having the cartridge act as your license for the game, while others want games to be fully on the cartridge. It seems primarily up to the developers and publishers whether their game is on the cartridge or not. Cyberpunk 2077 for example will be fully on a cartridge, with a file size much bigger than that of Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake.

If you're looking for more Dragon Quest, check out our interview with Yuji Horii below, where we talk extensively about the RPG series: