Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii wants to oversee the series until he dies

Considering he is regarded as the creator of the Dragon Quest series, it's no wonder that Yuji Horii regards the famous JRPG series as his child. After overseeing the series for nearly 40 years, Horii has revealed that he doesn't intend to make any changes on this front any time soon, as in an interview with Game Informer, he has explicitly mentioned that he wants to work on Dragon Quest until he dies.

When asked about why he continues to make Dragon Quest games, Horii gave a very striking and admirable response.

"You know, in recent years, there's been increasingly more areas where I rely on other members to work on parts of the Dragon Quest titles," he tells me. "But I would still like to keep myself involved to oversee everything. I do consider Dragon Quest to be my child. I just really love it, and in that sense, I do think I will work on it until I die. I think the next goal for me is to witness the 50th Anniversary [2036]."

As of the moment, Horii is 71-years-old, meaning by the time the 50th anniversary rolls around, he will be 82-years-old. This no doubt means that with Horii at the helm we can continue to expect fresh Dragon Quest projects for the foreseeable future, with the next being Dragon Quest VII Reimagined when it debuts on February 5. The latest Dragon Quest game was of course Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, which we adored our time with.