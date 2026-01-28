Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii and Final Fantasy series producer Yoshinori Kitase together on a Youtube video tomorrow

HQ

Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii and Final Fantasy series producer Yoshinori Kitase will do a special talk video on Youtube tomorrow at 9PM Japan time. They will talk about their thoughts on each others franchises, the difference between Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy and their approach to remakes.

The video will be aviable on Square Enix channel, you can access to the video here.

