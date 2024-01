HQ

Dragon Quest Builders 2 is already available on Steam, but only now is the original also coming to the PC market.

Players who already own the sequel will be able to purchase Dragon Quest Builders at a discounted price. If you're keen, the builder will be available from the 13th of February on Steam. Unfortunately, they missed putting debuting the game on February 9th, which is the date the game was first released in 2018.