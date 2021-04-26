Dragon Quest Builders 2 will land on Xbox One next week!

You're watching Advertisements

According to a newly emerged product page on the Microsoft Store, Dragon Quest Builders 2 is coming to Xbox One next week, May 4 to be precise. The game is set at $49.99, but you can also get access to it via Xbox Game Pass (PC and console both) if you're a subscriber of the above-mentioned service.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 is a block-building RPG which was initially released to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch back in December 2018 in Japan, then in July 2019 had its worldwide release. The PC version of Dragon Quest Builders 2 later rolled out in December 2019.

We do think this is a game full of interesting and enjoyable content with "tons of enemy, block, and location variety." You can read our review for more details.

Will you want to play it on your Xbox console, if you haven't tried it yet?

Thanks, gematsu.